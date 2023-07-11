Bellevue renter seeks assistance for growing mold problem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A renter in Bellevue is reaching out for help as he deals with a problem that seems to be getting worse by the day.

Kyle Childress, a resident of Avana Lexington Apartment Complex, is distressed as he finds mold spreading throughout his living space.

Childress said last year a significant portion of the damage was caused by pipes bursting in his unit. He even captured a video of water falling from a light fixture into the floor of his bathroom.

Maintenance was promptly called, and they brought in dehumidifiers and blowers to mitigate the damage, he says.

For a while, he says "It seemed as though things had returned to normal. "Everything dried out, and it should be fine," Kyle said.

A year later, that problem grew. Recently he stumbled upon the issue while putting away his shoes. He noticed an unusual spot and decided to investigate further.

To his dismay, he discovered extensive damage hidden beneath the surface. The water damage has now turned into mold.

The mold is now making him concerned for his well-being and his pets. "I am mostly concerned about my animals because they go all over the apartment and come in here and wander around," Childress said.

Kyle did call the problem in, and a maintenance worker sprayed bleach on the mold. Yet, he says he wasn't given a timeline of when the issue would be completely taken care of.

"This is a serious problem, and I need help. I can't live like this. I don't feel comfortable living in this apartment any longer," Kyle said.

The Avana Lexington Apartment Complex, owned by GreyStar, has confirmed that they are investigating the mold problem.

"The resident filed a work order two days ago to report the issue," a GreyStar spokesperson said. "Our goal is to respond quickly to all work orders, and we are in contact with the resident working to resolve the matter."

Kyle hopes the management will take his concerns seriously. He hopes to be transferred to a new apartment within the complex while they address the issue.

As an individual who struggles with asthma and has a family history of the condition, Kyle knows there's a potential health risk associated with mold exposure.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, they do not have the authority to inspect and mandate landlords to address mold issues in rental properties. However, in certain cases, local building codes may offer remedies to tackle the problems that contribute to mold growth.

In the event that all else fails, the department suggests filing a complaint with the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs with the Attorney General's Office.

Kyle refuses to let this issue go unnoticed and hopes they do help.