Belmont student reports attempted abduction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Belmont University security issued a warning to students of an attempted abduction.

A student reported to campus police Tuesday two men tried to take her.

In an e-mail from Campus Security, officials say a student was walking off campus near Villa Place and Grand Avenue when two men in a car called out to her.

She crossed the street and they pulled in front of her. One of the men reached out the window as if to grab her. The student was able to get away.

A few months ago, another Belmont student made a similar report, saying two men tried to kidnap her in the 12 South neighborhood while she was out jogging.

She said the two men were in a minivan and one of them tried to grab her. She was able to get away and was not hurt.