Metro Police investigating attempted kidnaping of Belmont University student jogger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating an attempted abduction of a Belmont student in the 12 South neighborhood.

The woman went for a jog Saturday afternoon when allegedly two men attempted to kidnap her.

The 22-year-old student told police she was near Sevier Park when the men drove by in a minivan, that's when one of them tried to grab her.

Luckily, the student was able to escape unharmed.

Unfortunately, women tell me safety is a concern when they're out.

"It makes me more on guard," said Mary Padgett. "I'm not going to the gym by myself, or walk around alone. When it's dark go inside or with group of people."

Freshmen Hope Hamby says she takes extra steps to stay safe, including carrying pepper spray.

"I tell people where I'm going and have my location turned on," said Hamby.

Police say the minivan is described as dark in color and an older model with paint peelings and blue tape on the right front headlight.

Belmont University did send out an email to its students about the investigation and urged them to stay alert.

In the past two weeks, one car break-in and two assaults have been reported near Sevier Park as well.