FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six years after its closure, Saffire will return to its home inside The Factory at Franklin.

Its owner Tom Morales will start chapter two with the eatery in the summer 2024. The Factory at Franklin is currently undergoing renovations with new ownership.

"It's exciting to go full circle, to start over where we began. Seventeen years of friendships to be renewed. This is going to be fun," Morales said.

The original run of the restaurant was from 2001 until 2017.