Beloved Green Hills Mall housekeeper spreads joy to others. Now his friends are doing the same for him.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We’ve had what has felt like never ending rain.

If you showed up to work on Monday morning only to find a leak somewhere in your office, that may not come as a surprise given the number of storms we had in a four-day stretch.

That’s what Elvis thought when he showed up for his shift as a housekeeper at The Mall at Green Hills.

Again – that’s what he thought, given some information that was passed along to him.

He went to the Sundance store at the mall just after 9:30 Monday morning to help clean up a leak.

Only there was no leak.

We’ve told you about Elvis before.Ben Hill spent a morning with him last May as he made rounds not only keeping the mall looking polished and clean, but spreading positivity to tenants, shoppers and mall walkers.

It’s simply just a simple or a “have a good day!” In times where the world feels divisive, Elvis reminds us there are good people in the world trying to bring light wherever they can.

So when Elvis showed up to the Sundance store, he parked the cart outside and went in.

The best way to see what happened next is to watch the video in the player above. He was nearly speechless!

“Y’all have made a Monday good,” he said! “It’s beautiful, just beautiful!

Dozens who see Elvis several mornings a week showered him with love. They threw him a Happy Elvis Day party. It’s not his birthday. This is just to show their appreciation for the man who is such a bright spot in their days.

“To hear someone say thank you,” he said. “I appreciate you.”

“Good Monday morning,” Elvis added. “The best Monday morning! The best of all, the best of all!”

Do you have a positive story you'd like to share? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com