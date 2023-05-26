Beloved Lebanon choir teacher to be honored in alumni performance

LEBANON, Tenn (WTVF) — Teachers have a profound impact on their students' lives, often igniting passion, drive, and joy.

One such teacher, Miss Johnie Payton, left an indelible mark on her students in the Lebanon Special School District. Now, her former pupils are planning a grand celebration in her honor.

Gerald Patton, a choir teacher in Rutherford County, vividly recalls the influence Miss Payton had on him when they first met in the 1980s. Not only was she his choir instructor, but she also served as his piano teacher. Miss Payton dedicated herself to teaching, nurturing the connection between music and humanity.

"She instilled in me a love for music through her enthusiasm and energy. I realized that I could do the same for students, which inspired me to become a choir teacher," Patton said.

Even in his adult life, Patton maintained a strong bond with his mentor, eventually employing her at the Civic League in Lebanon. He shared a memory of a performance evaluation where Payton jokingly hoped to receive all A's from him.

"She was the one who taught me everything, and here I was evaluating her performance. She got all A's that day," Patton said.

Miss Payton passed away last year at the age of 73. While her funeral service was beautiful, Patton believes that someone of her caliber, magnitude, and servant's heart deserved a more befitting tribute.

Driven by his dedication to honor Ms. Johnie Payton's legacy, Patton aims to share her story with the world. She was an esteemed educator and was recognized for her activism in the civil rights movement.

Last summer, Patton vividly remembers the last song they heard together at a concert, where tears welled up in Ms. Payton's eyes. The song was "Amazing Grace."

This song will be a significant part of the tribute performance Patton is planning in her memory.

"Her group was called the Rainbow kids, and she taught for over 30 years. We are trying to find all the former choir students and organize an alumni performance on June 17th," Patton said.

During the performance, the alumni choir will unite to sing "Amazing Grace," symbolizing hope and the possibility of a reunion with lost loved ones.

Patton continues his efforts to track down former students, hoping to assemble a choir of at least 100 individuals. His ultimate goal is for everyone to come together, remembering an exceptional educator who instilled in her students the belief that anything was possible.

As the final notes of "Amazing Grace" resonate through the performance, Patton hopes that people will be flooded with pleasant memories of Miss Payton. The tribute aims to celebrate her life, her unwavering spirit, and her profound influence on the lives of countless students.