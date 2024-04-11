Beloved motorcyclist dies after Sunday accident

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small family out of Hermitage is heartbroken after a man crashed his motorcycle on an exit ramp near Bellevue.

It happened Sunday along Natchez Trace Parkway near Highway 100.

Police say Jonathan Golden may have been going too fast around a curve and lost his life.

Golden leaves behind his wife Katie Case and 2-year-old daughter Charli.

"He was just such a good, good dad, and she loved him so much," said Katie. "[My heart is] broken. It's just, it's broken. I feel like it just got ripped out of my body."

"We were die-hard friends, we picked up where we left off," said his childhood friend Thomas West.

He said he misses his close friend but he also has a frustration with how it happened.

"I'm upset with him at the same time because he left so much behind, especially Charli, Katie," explained West.

Many remember Jonathan as a loud, fun guy who lived life to the fullest. He loved cars, motorcycles, and most especially, his little one.

"He loved his daughter more than anything in the world. She was truly the light of his life," said Katie. "He touched so many people and he had so much love."

Katie also had a message for anyone else who owns a motorcycle. It was that accidents can happen to anyone so please, be careful.

Friends have set up a GoFundMeto help Jonathan's family with the funeral and other costs in the future.