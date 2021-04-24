Benefit concert for city of Lebanon flooding

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Lebanon hosted a benefit concert to raise money to help those affected by the recent flood.

"We had bands wanting to play but couldn’t because of the pandemic so thought it was a feel-good way to raise money," said Kim Parks with Historic Lebanon.

The recent March 28th flooding left damage throughout Middle Tennessee, including here in Lebanon.

"The public square and several buildings had 3 feet of water," Parks said.

The group is working with the city and the Wilson county emergency management agency to distribute the money to those in need.

The benefit concert at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center wouldn't be possible if folks volunteering didn't give up their time and equipment!

If you didn't make it out tonight but want to donate, click here.