Benefit concerts aim to help those impacted by the Humphreys County flooding

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Singers are rallying together for Humphrey's county. A couple of benefit concerts are popping up this week with proceeds going to help survivors and victims' families of the deadly flood.

The recent catastrophic flood in Humphrey's county killed 20 people and damaged many homes and businesses

Meghan Linsey, Billy Ray Cyrus, Charles Esten and more will be taking the stage for the "Waverly Strong" benefit concert at City Winery Nashville Tuesday night.

"I'm actually from Louisiana so I've been through so many storms and floods and family in the midst of Ida right now so for me it's something close to my heart," Linsey said.

United Way of Humphreys County will distribute 100% of the proceeds to the survivors and families of the victims.

Producer and coordinator of the concert, Jeremy Vaughn, says Waverly is his hometown. It's why he wanted to help.

"I'm so excited and everyone has been really nice about dedicating their time to this," Vaughn said.

Tickets can be purchased here. Tickets are still on sale and Vaughn says you can use the promo code "unitedway" to get 50% off tickets in increments of two.

The concert will also be streamed live allowing viewers to donate from their homes. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to the United Way of Humphreys County via a text-to-donate number, a special donate link as well as a QR-code. Click here to live stream the concert.

On Wednesday night, Morgan Wallen will make his official return to the stage at Marathon Music Work, performing alongside nearly a dozen other country singers for their acoustic benefit concert.

Concert goers like Rachel Haldorsen say supporting this cause makes attending that much more special.

"I love Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell and I think it's really cool that they're coming together for a concert to support the ones affect by all this flooding," Haldorsen said.

Loretta Lynn and friends will also be performing for a benefit concert at the Grand Ole Opry on September 13. Flooding at Lynn's Tennessee ranch was blamed for the death of foreman Wayne Spears.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, and more are expected to perform.