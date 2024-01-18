Best cure for cabin fever? Maybe a little Hawaiian bowing in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to ways to entertain your child, by the fourth snow day, a lot of parents seem to be reaching the end of their ideas.

"I mean we sledded the first few days," said Monica Hagen, a Clarksville mom. "We are out of school — again. All week."

"Start playing a little bit too much Fortnite and YouTube," said Joshua Doyle, a Clarksville dad.

As for the kids, their frantic energy is only beginning.

"Oh that’s extra," said Doyle, as his son danced to Fortnite dances behind him.

That's why Hagen got her son and his friend to Pinnacle Family Entertainment Center right when it opened without a moment to spare.

"Basically burning up some energy of these kids," said Hagen, as the kids bowled.

It turns out, chucking some 10-pound balls at pins is pretty therapeutic for parents and tantalizing for Pinnacle's Business Manager Conrad Edington.

"Snow Days are always dead days here at the Pinnacle — always — because people are calling: are you open are you open?" said Edington. "And yeah of course we are if we can get enough staff here."

And while the weather outside may scream otherwise, the bowling alley is trying to spread an island attitude, with Hawaiian shirts and sugary slushies.

"We’re going to play Beach Boys, all the beach music," added Edington.

Although, those sugary drinks may only add to the kid's energy. At least it's another way to get them out of the house and striking out some of that cabin fever energy.

"I have some things I need to do," Doyle said with a laugh.

"If they cancel school again, we might be here again," said Hagen. "Sure hope that Monday, we go back to school."

By the way — if you wear a Hawaiian shirt to the Pinnacle Family Entertainment Center on a snow day, they will give you a free slushie or hot chocolate. That's redeemable any officially declared snow day.