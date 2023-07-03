Between a rock and a hard place: Residents speak out against development between neighborhood and quarry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to rapid development, some neighbors feel they have no voice.

Residents in Claymille Station call it "oppressive rezoning."

"Our historic community is being overrun massively — massively oppressed," neighbor Claudia Wright said.

Wright said now a developer wants to build dozens of homes between their neighborhood and a rock quarry.

"If you were here when they are blasting it’s like dynamite or C-4 going off. It will even shake your very insides," Wright said.

The land is at the corner of Ewing and Knight Drive.

“It’s just too dense," Marilyn Branhan said.

She's worried about traffic and lack of infrastructure too.

Alexandra Koehn Ewing and Knight Drive

"That’s the main concern because that’s a dangerous area," Branhan said.

In addition, the homes would be built by the historic Alexander Ewing Cemetery. A developer with Stratus Construction told NewsChannel5 on the phone they will respect the graves. In addition, they said the number of homes to be built is still up in the air.

“It just seems like this particular project is so ill-conceived, it’s not conducive to the neighborhood,” Wright said.

Claudia said she's sick of not feeling heard after going to Metro's Planning Commission meeting.

"That elevated and oppressive property tax that was raised 18 some months ago, it fell on the back of single-family homeowners, yet when we need you to hear us — to say and take our concerns, value us, because we don’t want our communities disrupted like this — nobody hears us," Wright said.

The next zoning hearing on this development proposal will be held July 6th at 6:30 p.m. at Metro Nashville City Hall.