Beyoncé honors first Black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beyoncé's much-anticipated country album, "Cowboy Carter," is climbing the charts, marking a historic moment.

Recently, she become the first Black woman to claim the No. 1 spot on the country charts.

In homage to the trailblazers preceding her — particularly Alice Randall, the first Black woman to write a chart-topping country song — Beyoncé's album pays tribute to the legacies that have shaped the genre.

"Country is a big family, but now we're acknowledging the Black part of the family," said Randall, reflecting on the significance of Beyoncé's achievement.

For both Beyoncé and Randall, the journey to success in the country music industry has been fraught with obstacles. Randall recalls facing direct opposition upon her arrival in Nashville in 1983.

"When I arrived to Nashville in 1983, I had one man tell me directly I need to go back to wherever it was I came from," Randall said.

Such challenges persist for Black artists in country music, a reality that Beyoncé channels into her latest musical endeavor "Act 2 Cowboy Carter."

"People will remember what they were doing when the Beyoncé album dropped," Randall predicts, emphasizing the album's transformative impact on the representation of Black artists within the country music sphere.

With tracks featuring Linda Martell, the first Black woman to grace the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, Beyoncé amplifies the voices and narratives of those who have historically been marginalized within the genre, Randall said.

In her new book, "My Black Country," Randall delves into Martell's significance, highlighting her enduring contributions and the resonance of her legacy within the genre. Randall said Beyoncé's album serves as both a homage and a safeguard for Black country artists, offering an exploration of the genre's roots and evolution.

"It's a museum, it's an education, and it's a celebration," Randall said.

Dolly Parton, who is featured on the album, even acknowledged Beyoncé's rendition of "Jolene" with admiration.