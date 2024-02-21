Beyoncé's country music success highlights the legacies of past Black musicians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a historic move, Beyoncé has become the first Black woman artist to reach number 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs with her track, "Texas Hold’Em." This achievement marks a transformative moment for Black artists in country music.

Beyoncé joins a list of talented Black Country artists. Her influence extends beyond Texas, resonating even in Music City.

Tyler Reese, Assistant Program Director and Music Director at WKDF 103.3, notes the global appeal of Beyoncé's country track, stating, "It's a fun, catchy song, and it's Beyoncé, a global superstar."

"Texas Hold’Em" has gained traction on country music radio stations nationwide, including 103.3. Reese emphasizes the diverse influences within the genre, citing artists like Jelly Roll, Jane Brown, Lainey Wilson, and Beyoncé. Hear more about how diverse the world of country music is becoming in the player above.

Songwriter and publisher Alice Randall, the first Black woman to write a number one country single, sees Beyoncé's impact as a preservation of the genre's history. Randall notes that Beyoncé's singles, including "16 Carriages," highlight country music's roots and its indebtedness to the Black community.

"There is no country music that exists without Black brilliance and artistry," Randall said. "The sounds we hear on the steel guitar are sounds that first came out of Black throats and mouths. They brought those traditions from Africa."

Acknowledging the historical dimming of Black artists' contributions in the genre, Randall sees Beyoncé's success as a beacon illuminating the legacies of Black artists and musicians.

"It's almost a full-circle moment for me. I wanted to see a Black woman get to the top of the charts, and I can retire now," Randall said cheerfully.

Country music legend Dolly Parton recognizes Beyoncé's impact, praising her as "fantastic and beautiful." 103.3 aired a clipped of the Queen praising Bey.

Reese and Randall believe that Beyoncé's success could open doors for other Black artists in the genre.

"It helps to see somebody go in there and do exactly what you dreamed of and say wow, this is possible," Reese explains.

Figures like Chapel Heart, Warren Treaty, and Mickey Guyton have already paved the way, and Beyoncé's chart-topping success amplifies the possibility for others.

As Beyoncé's "Texas Hold’Em" and "16 Carriages" continue to make waves on the charts, Alice Randall is set to release a book titled "My Black Country" in April, delving into the history and contributions of African Americans in country music.

Beyoncé's new album is expected to be released on March 29.