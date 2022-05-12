Bicycle program seeks growth amid nationwide gun death rate surge

The CDC says the nationwide gun death rate increased a whopping 35% in just one year — the highest since 1994.

Those numbers don't include suicides and they take into account the first year of the pandemic.

The jump in gun deaths was even higher among young black men.

Nashville's Terry Key has spent years trying to reach out to that exact group, through running the Edgehill Bike Club, giving kids an opportunity to see the world outside their neighborhood, on two wheels.

So now, Key is trying to expand his mission — to create bike programs for young boys in neighborhoods across Nashville — calling it the Music City Riders.

"We want to branch out to more kids, reach out to more kids in different areas," Key said.

