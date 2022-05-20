Bicyclist fatalities in Nashville are up so far this year, data shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an average year, eight people riding bicycles are killed or seriously injured while traveling in Nashville, according to the Nashville Department of Transportation.

Metro Nashville's WalknBike plan consists of ideas to make the city more walk and bike-friendly by the year 2024. The idea is to add more and improve the sidewalks and bike paths in the city.

According to their reports, one of the biggest reasons why residents choose to not walk or bike is safety.

Data from Walk Bike Nashville said so far this year in Metro Nashville that there have been 21 crashes involving cyclists.

Two of those have been fatal with two others resulting in serious injury. At least 13 resulted in minor injuries.

At this time last year, there had been 22 crashes involving cyclists with none resulting in deaths and 22 resulting in injuries.

"I've been riding bikes for as long as I can remember as far as commuting and everything as long as I can remember."

Austin Yates went from riding bikes to fixing them at Green Fleet Bikes in Nashville.

"Protected bike lanes will you know always be a must and something that we always need," Yates said.

Yates said safety is paramount when he is out riding and he has some close calls out on the roads.

Gabrielle Buchanan is hopping back on her bike for the first time in a while.

"They have incorporated bike lanes but like the street we're on here you might have to use the sidewalks. I don't see any bike lanes but definitely could be in areas especially like this with these narrow roads," she said.

She said safety is important to her and the reason why she stopped by the shop make sure her bike was ready to ride

As the city is working on plans to increase and expand bikeways, cyclists are asking drivers to look out.

You can follow along with the city's progress to make our streets safer on their Vision Zero dashboard.

You can take a look at which roadways report the highest number of pedestrian-related crashes. and read a detailed action plan to keep you and your family safe on the street.