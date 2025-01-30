Bid submitted for WNBA franchise in Nashville, would play in the summer of 2028

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Governor Bill Haslam is leading a group looking to bring a WNBA team to Music City!

Should the bid be successful, the franchise would begin play in the summer of 2028 at Bridgestone Arena!

“Crissy and I are very pleased to lead this effort to bring a WNBA team to the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee,” said Haslam. “We believe a WNBA team, based in Nashville, could serve as a beacon for girls and women, young and old, across Tennessee, while also creating more opportunities for sports fans as our community continues to grow."

The proposed name for the team would be the “Tennessee Summitt,” in honor of former University of Tennessee coach Pat Summitt.

As part of the bid submission, the Haslams and their ownership partners are committing to plan, construct and develop a world-class practice facility for the Summitt.

Currently named partners in the expansion bid include entertainment icons Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Candace Parker and Peyton Manning.

