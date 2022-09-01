Biden administration aims to tackle nationwide teacher shortages

(WTVF) — The Biden administration is addressing the nationwide teacher vacancy problem.

"Our nation’s teachers prepare and inspire the next generation of leaders that are critical to our future. Yet for years, our education system has faced challenges in attracting, recruiting, and retaining qualified teachers – challenges that were made worse by the pandemic," the administration said.

The announcement focuses on strengthening the profession and filling vacancies.

Multiple job sites are aiming to help, for instance, Zip Recruiter is launching a job portal specifically for K-12 positions. Indeed will also get in on the action, facilitating virtual hiring fairs nationwide, according to the White House.

"These events will specifically focus on the hiring of teachers, administrators, counselors, and other staff," the administration said.

Coming down the line, the administration added that the site Handshake will be hosting a virtual event in October that will show college students different jobs in education.

"This event will provide information on how educators can make an impact and provide practical advice about building a career in the teaching profession. Alongside the event, Handshake will publish a list of all schools and districts hiring students and college graduates for jobs this year, helping aspiring educators kick off their career search," the administration said.

Regarding strengthening the profession, the Departments of Education and Labor sent a letter to state and local leaders. They mentioned steps like better wages and expanding programs that help teachers.

"States like Tennessee have already used American Rescue Plan funds to invest in and expand registered teacher apprenticeship programs, using immediate resources to make long-term investments in teaching programs in the state that also address current needs," the administration said.