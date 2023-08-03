Big Machine Music City Grand Prix festivities kick off 3-day list of events on Broadway today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rev your engines! Today's the day the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix festivities kick off on Broadway with a Fanfest. It'll feature a Pit Stop Challenge and some of the biggest names in the NTT Indycar Series.

Broadway and 1st Avenue will be packed with fans, race cars, show cars and more! The Pit Stop Challenge will be held on lower Broadway between 1st and 2nd Streets at 6 p.m. The opening draw will be announced just prior to the start of the competition and the teams will vie for $10,000 in prize money.

The car show will be between 3rd and 4th avenues at 5 p.m. Fans can get up close and take pictures with the vehicles.

The big race will take place this weekend! Fans will watch as the drivers compete in the 80-lap, 2.1-mile, 11-turn course around Nissan Stadium, over the Cumberland River, and curves around downtown Nashville.

Live music will be happening each day and there will be headline concerts on Friday and Saturday night. This is a three-day event that ends on Sunday.