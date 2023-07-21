Start your engines! We go full throttle with this Music City Grand Prix guide

Buckle up! The Music City Grand Prix has returned to Nashville!

The racing fun will run from August 4th to the 6th and there's plenty for attendees to do! From enjoying the live entertainment to picking out a delicious bite at one of their many food options!

Whether it's your first time attending or not, it's important to be prepared before you go! Especially when it comes to weather and traffic plans.

Make sure you're up to date with the latest weather conditions and prepared for the possibility of rainy weather!

Planning on driving around the city? Be aware of the road closures in effect.

Road closures begin on July 30 and will be in effect all the way through August 7 in many areas.

🏎️💨

WTVF

Here's a look at the following closures in place:

Beginning Sunday, July 30 at 6 a.m.

S. 2nd St. from Russell to Victory

Victory from S. 1st St. to Titans Way

Titans Way from Victory to Russell St.

Russell St. from Titans Way to Interstate Drive

S. 1st St. from Russell to Woodland

S. 2nd St. from Russell to Woodland

Interstate Dr. from Woodland to Shelby St.

Beginning Wednesday, August 2 at 6 a.m.

S. 2nd St. from Shelby St. to Crutcher

Sylvan from S. 2nd St. to S. 3rd St.

S. 3rd St. from Sylvan to Crutcher

S. 1st St./Davidson from Victory to S. 2nd St.

Victory from S. 1st St. to S. 2nd St.

S. 2nd St. from Victory to Shelby St.

Beginning the same day at 8 p.m.

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

KVB/Shelby from S. 4th St. to 1st Ave S.

I-24 Southbound- Shelby St. Exit 49

I-24 Northbound—Exit 49 *just the turn lane towards Shelby is closed*

Bicycle Route—S. 1st St., through parking lot under KVB Bridge, sidewalk along river, elevator to Pedestrian Bridge

Access to hotels via from Shelby and S. 4th St. (reopens at 6 a.m. on August 4)

Beginning on Thursday, August 3 at 9 a.m.

KVB/Shelby from 1st Ave. S. to 2nd Ave. S.

1st Ave. S. from Molloy to Hermitage

Hermitage from KVB to Peabody

Hermitage from Peabody to Lea

Peabody from Hermitage to 2nd Ave S.

1st Ave. S. from Hermitage to Peabody

Rutledge from Peabody to Lea

All roads unless otherwise mentioned will reopen at 6 a.m. on August 7.

NDOT and the Grand Prix have released a handy map that has recommendations for detours ↴

-

🏎️💨

The fun kicks off bright and early Friday! With doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

-

9:30 a.m.

iHeart Country Stage Live Music

10:45 a.m.

Trans Am Practice P1

11:30 a.m.

SRO GT America Practice P1

12:15 p.m.

Toyota GR Cup Practice P1

1:00 p.m.

Trans Am Series Practice P2

2:00 p.m.

INDY NXT Practice P1

3:00 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice P1

4:30 p.m.

Stadium Super Trucks Practice / Qualifying

6:05 p.m.

SRO GT America Practice P2

7:00 p.m.

Freedom Friday Tribute Concert (at the Zyn Main Stage)

9:30 p.m.

Track / Gates Close

-

9:30 a.m.: Tezza

10:45 a.m.: Jillian Cardarelli

12:00 p.m.: Zoee

1:30 p.m.: Connor McCutcheon

3:00 p.m.: American Blonde

4:15 p.m.: Ryan Griffin

-

7:00 p.m.

Brian Kelley

Vince Neil

Chris Janson

Gavin DeGraw

with Sixwire and Special Guests

-

8:00 a.m.

Music City Miles & Memories Bike/Walk/Run/Ruck

8:30 a.m.

Gates Open

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cumberland Stage Live Music

9:00 a.m.

INDY NXT Practice

10:00 a.m.

NTT INDYCAR Series Practice P2

11:15 a.m.

Trans Am Series Qualifying

12:20 p.m.

INDY NXT Qualifying

1:00 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying / Firestone Fast 6

3:00 p.m.

Trans Am Race

4:15 p.m.

SRO GT America Qualifying

4:35 p.m.

Toyota GR Cup Qualifying

5:15 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR Series Final Practice

6:00 p.m.

Concert On Main Stage

6:30 p.m.

Stadium Super Trucks Race 1

7:15 p.m.

SRO GR Cup Race 1

7:55 p.m.

SRO GT America Race 1

9:30 p.m.

Track/Gates Close

—

9:00 a.m.: Neon Union

9:40 a.m.: Tiera Kennedy

11:30 a.m.: Frank Ray

12:45 p.m.: Dillion Carmichael

2:45 p.m.: Danielle Bradbery

3:45 p.m.: Megan Moroney

-

6:00 p.m.: DJ Hish

7:00 p.m.: Flo Rida

-

7:30 a.m.

Gates Open

9:00 a.m.

Worship Hosted By Jay Demarcus On The Fish Stage

9:05 a.m.

INDY NXT Race

10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Cumberland Stage Live Music

10:05 a.m.

NTT INDYCAR Series Pre Race Ceremonies

11:30 a.m.

NTT INDYCAR Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

2:30 p.m.

Stadium Super Trucks Race 2

3:20 p.m.

SRO GT America Race 2

4:10 p.m.

SRO GR Cup Race 2

6:00 p.m.

Track/Gates Close

-

Worship hosted by Jay Demarcus

9:00 a.m.

Iveth Luna

Cade Thompson

Consumed By Fire

Jason Crabb

-

10:15 a.m.: Mae Estes

2:00 p.m.: Tim Dugger Post Race Party

-

7:00 a.m.: DJ Hish

8:00 a.m.: Exotic Car Show

🏎️💨

We'll see you at the finish line!