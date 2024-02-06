Bike lanes, sidewalks, bus stops: making a 'car-dependent city' safer for everyone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can we build a transportation network in Nashville where people have the freedom to move around the city in any way they choose? Walk, bike, bus or car?

Walk Bike Nashville wants to see this answered — but it's complicated.

"Culturally, we are a car dependent city," Wesley Smith, Policy and Government Relations Manager for Walk Bike Nashville, said. "You're talking about undoing 100 years of how we've designed our streets and our neighborhoods."

And design isn't the only hurdle they are working to jump. It's also about preventing more deaths.

In 2023, Walk Bike says 38 pedestrians died in Davidson County. This number is down from the 47 who died in 2022, but 138 people died on Nashville roads, which is an eight percent increase year-over-year.

The most dangerous streets where the majority of these crashes happen in Nashville are the state-owned pikes. Murfreesboro, Nolensville, Gallatin, Dickerson, Charlotte Pike — the places where speeds are higher, multiple lanes are involved and there is more traffic — but also the places where people shop, eat and live.

"Definitely for pedestrians and cyclists there's a heightened risk of injury and death, but also for drivers. There's a crash every day on many of these corridors involving cars," Smith said.

He says they are keeping a close eye on these areas going into 2024, a year which he thinks offers a lot of hopeful opportunities for pedestrian safety.

“This year unlike any year that I can remember, it feels like there’s real momentum and tangible projects coming down the pipe and so that is very encouraging,” Smith said.

So, let's talk projects for a moment.

Nolensville Pike

In Nashville, people walking make up 17% of crashes where somebody is killed or severely injured. But along Nolensville Pike, pedestrians represent 40% of these types of crashes.

However, a $13 million federal grant was issued in December to help update the stretch of road along Nolensville Pike from McCall Street to Haywood Lane to help make this a safer stretch of road.

It's called "We are Nolensville Pike: Safe streets and roads for all."

Smith said the next step for this project is to create a steering committee within the community — local businesses, residents and officials who can help offer up ideas for how to make the street more accessible and less dangerous.

Dickerson Pike

Since Jan. of 2020, there have been 11 fatal pedestrian crashes on the 1.7 mile stretch of Dickerson Pike from Trinity Ln. to Broardmoor/Ewing, according to Walk Bike Nashville. Only one intersection has a signalized crosswalk for pedestrians, and bus stops tend to only have a sign on a light pole, nothing else.

In 2023, the Nashville Department of transportation requested funding for 5 pedestrian crossing projects and 1,663 feet of sidewalks — and it was approved!

“We will see this year spot improvements for Dickerson — on those intersections between Trinity and Broadmoor and Ewing there’s gonna be crossing improvements, putting medians in the turning lane for pedestrians to get a break and have a bit of protection as they cross the street — things that are quicker and a little less expensive,” Smith said.

Our own Nikki Hauser did a story on these projects in Decemeber that offers some context for just exactly how they will keep people safer walking across the street.

NDOT working to help pedestrians, cars with new signals, timing

Gallatin Pike & Main Street

This is the only major pike in Davidson County that NDOT actually owns, which opens up a unique opportunity for its development.

It is probably the furthest along of the projects, according to Smith. NDOT has announced plans to transform the street from 5th all the way to Briley Parkway in phases, and they aren't doing it solo.

How can you get involved?

In December 2023, community engagement began on the project, with public workshops on Dec. 6 and 14. There is a community survey where you can pick your top 6 priorities for safety on the stretch of road. Or, if you prefer a more interactive method of input, you can build your own street on Gallatin Pike, adding bus lanes, bike lanes, curb space and more.

Gallatin Pike model

Redesigning the street is the next step — after some water main work is completed through 2024 — which means the actual project will begin in early 2025.

These three stretches of road are bringing hope to Walk Bike Nashville, Smith says. Even though the numbers of pedestrian deaths are only slowly decreasing, the future is promising.

“We’re very hopeful about this moment, that we have a mayor and a council and really just an energy around the city that something needs to be done on transit," Smith said. "There’s a recognition that we don’t have enough sidewalks, that we need better and more protected bike lanes, and that we need improved transit service."