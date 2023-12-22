Watch Now
News

Actions

NDOT working to help pedestrians, cars with new signals, timing

With more people in more cars clogging more roads, the city's department of transportation is taking steps to reduce both car crashes and congestion.
NDOT Pedestrain Safety RAW_frame_19525.jpeg
Posted at 9:51 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 23:19:03-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With more people in more cars clogging more roads, the city's department of transportation is taking steps to reduce both car crashes and congestion.

NDOT has two projects in the works.

One, they're adding leading pedestrian intervals, or LPIs, to various intersections.

Watch Nikki talk to pedestrians in the player above.

This technology allows people walking to be visible to turning cars. It adds extra seconds for pedestrians to cross, and any car in the turn lane will have a delay.

"Crossing over here could be very dangerous," said one pedestrian Tyler Willis. "Getting across traffic for me is no problem, but I can understand for somebody that's older."

Two, they're retiming light signals. They look at traffic flow at each intersection to find the pattern that best keeps it moving.

NDOT says they've already gotten started on a handful of those projects, and they plan to implement the changes at 336 intersections.


Carrie recommends:

How an undergrad formed a forever bond with a cancer patient at Vanderbilt

“Grab your tissues for this one. Chris Davis brings us a beautiful story of one man at the end of his life, and another just beginning his in many ways, and their fast and deep friendship forged by happenstance. Trust me, this one is worth your time."

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens