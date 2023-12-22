NDOT working to help pedestrians, cars with new signals, timing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With more people in more cars clogging more roads, the city's department of transportation is taking steps to reduce both car crashes and congestion.

NDOT has two projects in the works.

One, they're adding leading pedestrian intervals, or LPIs, to various intersections.

This technology allows people walking to be visible to turning cars. It adds extra seconds for pedestrians to cross, and any car in the turn lane will have a delay.

"Crossing over here could be very dangerous," said one pedestrian Tyler Willis. "Getting across traffic for me is no problem, but I can understand for somebody that's older."

Two, they're retiming light signals. They look at traffic flow at each intersection to find the pattern that best keeps it moving.

NDOT says they've already gotten started on a handful of those projects, and they plan to implement the changes at 336 intersections.