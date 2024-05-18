Bike riders fill Nashville streets once again for Walk Bike Nashville's 20th annual Tour de Nash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday, Nashville streets will be filled with bike riders for Walk Bike Nashville's 20th annual Tour de Nash.

This year the event will have something special going on during the bike ride.

People are welcome to cheer on their loved ones going on rides at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Illinois Avenue, then they can spend the rest of the time enjoying the day on 51st Avenue, which will be blocked off, creating an open street. There, attendees can relax in lawn chairs or on a blanket, play card games, decorate the street with chalk, have a picnic, dance to music, and more.

While loved ones are enjoying themselves in the Open Street area, bikers will be on various routes throughout the city. There is a 45-mile route, a 25-mile route, a 9-mile route, and a kids route which is about a mile long.

The paths go past popular Nashville destinations like Centennial Park, Korean Vets Bridge downtown, and different parks and greenways in the city.

Water, snacks, bathrooms, and bike maintenance stops will be provided along the route.

Bikers are expected to arrive at 7:00 a.m. Opening remarks will start at 7:30 and Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell is expected to speak. The first ride starts at 7:45 a.m. and the rest are staggered by 15 minutes following. All routes are expected to wrap around 2 p.m.

A friendly reminder to drivers: remember to give bikers time to cross the roads and space so that everyone can have a safe ride.

For more information on the bike ride and the Open Street area, go to Walk Bike Nashville's website.