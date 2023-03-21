Watch Now
Bill aimed at requiring drag performers to get permits fails in the Senate committee

Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 21, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill focused on requiring drag performers to get permits has failed in the Senate committee.

The bill had passed the House earlier this month.

It would have required adult cabaret performers, which includes drag performers, to get a permit before performing for money.

This comes after the passing of Senate Bill 3 which banned public drag shows from being "viewed by a person who is not an adult.” That law, along with others, has been called anti-LGBTQ and recently sparked hundreds to protest at the capitol.

Starting April 1, drag performers are no longer able to perform in public places, or in a spot where children may be present. If they do, they can be charged with a misdemeanor. The second offense is a felony.

