Bills on public drag performances, gender-affirming care slated for House vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two of the most talked about and controversial bills this legislative session are heading for a full House vote.

The bills deal with drag performances and gender-affirming care for minors — both have passed in the Senate.

Senate Bill 03 / House Bill 09

This bill criminalizes certain public cabaret and drag performances.

If this bill becomes law, performers who fall under this adult cabaret umbrella and perform in public or in a place that could be viewed by a minor are facing a misdemeanor or even a felony for a second offense.

Opponents see it as a big hit to Pride and Pride parades.

The bill, along with others, is being called anti-LGBTQ and recently sparked hundreds to protest at the capitol.

One person with Inclusion Tennessee said the people leading the state legislature have lost touch with reality.

Senate Bill 01 / House Bill 01

The other bill focuses on kids seeking gender-affirming care.

The bill bans gender-affirming surgeries for those under 18 in Tennessee. This all sparked after conservative commentator Matt Walsh questioned whether Vanderbilt should provide this care to patients.

Officials at VUMC said they require parental consent for kids receiving gender-affirming care.

For the surgeries, last year officials with VUMC said on average about five a year happen for those under 18 years old. None of them are genital procedures. They were at least 16 years old and they all had parental consent.

We have heard from both sides throughout our coverage, including an 18-year-old who received the care only to decide not to continue with it, calling her doctors negligent.

State Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, said all major medical associations support this kind of care with parents' permission, the child wants it and doctors agree it's necessary.