Bill aims to reduce oversight of Nurse Practitioners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill in the state legislature could add Tennessee to a list of about half the states that have reduced oversight requirements for nurse practitioners.

Right now, every 30 days nurse practitioners are required to have charts checked by a physician on patients who were prescribed medication.

However, representatives from Tennessee Nurses Association (TNA) said the practice is a burden on practitioners who have trouble finding physicians to fulfill the requirement or find it expensive.

"It's really an issue, not only in the city, but all over the state in our rural areas we are finding it harder to find physicians who are willing to do this chart sign off," said Julie Mann, president of TNA. "Also, the price increases when you have less physicians in an area to sign off you're gonna have an increased price for that more."

TNA has pushed bills to end physician oversight over nurse practitioners in the past. However, this time they changed the idea to chart oversight ending after three years of practice.

"After 30 days, there's no real action happening to help," said Mann. "It's 30 days after. So, the patient has already gone home with that prescription and has been taking it for 30 days."

People at the Tennessee Medical Association (TMA), an advocacy group for doctors, said they'd like to see chart review continue. They believe it enhances safety for patients.

"The physicians of the state are very concerned," said Dr. Kevin Smith, former president of TMA. "We don't share the same opinion that there's no value to it. We feel like there might be safety issues in having a nurse practitioner not be collaborating with a physician."

Smith's argument is that physicians have many years more training than nurse practitioners.

He said nurse practitioners don't have the same experience as physicians who often attend school for eleven or more years.

"We feel like it's important for us to work together in teams. We feel like that's important for the patient," he said.

Still, Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order during the beginning stages of the pandemic to pause chart review. Those with TNA feel it's enough proof the chart overview isn't necessary. Smith said that was a time of emergency and shouldn't apply to normal circumstances.

