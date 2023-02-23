Bill banning minors from gender-affirming medical care in Tennessee heads to governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Minors won't be allowed to get gender-affirming medical care in Tennessee for much longer.

The state is banning puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries for those transitioning under 18.

"These treatments and procedures have a lifetime of negative consequences that are irreversible, irreversible," said Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland.

Lamberth brought the bill to the Tennessee House. SB001 was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin. On Thursday, it passed the House 77-19.

"A small minority of Tennesseans believe that children should be able to do this," said House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. "A majority of Tennesseans, the vast majority believe that this should not happen, even with parental consent."

A doctor, at the Capitol who was there to listen, said the state doesn't need to be legislating medicine.

"They've been legislating all kinds of things relevant to the field of medicine — without being doctors themselves — and a lot of times without speaking to experts in the field that they're legislating and that's dangerous," said Dr. Katrina Green.

LBGTQ rights advocates said the bill discounts the conversations transgender youth are already having with their families.

"I know how heartbreaking, how difficult these conversations can be and know how well thought out, how much love is packed into each and every one of these decisions," said Dahron Johnson. "For the state to say that they know better and have paid more attention to these particulars than these parents have, then these care providers have that are involved in the care of these children... [that] is absolutely mind-boggling to me and beyond mind-boggling. It's heartbreaking."

According to Vanderbilt's Transgender Health Clinic, about five patients a year have received gender-affirming surgeries since 2018. All were over the age of 16 and each had their parent's permission. Puberty blockers and hormone therapy are more common and those treatments can be reversed.

According to his office, Gov. Bill Lee intends to sign the bill when it reaches his desk. It would take effect July 1, 2023. Patients receiving gender-affirming care would have to stop treatment by March 2024.