Bill Cody, longtime voice of WSM and Opry announcer, has passed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bill Cody, the longtime voice of WSM Radio and Grand Ole Opry announcer, has died, according to WSM-AM radio.

Cody was a Country Radio Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable voices in country music broadcasting. In 2024, he received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame honoring his contributions to Nashville radio and country music.

WTVF Bill Cody Walk of Fame

For more than three decades, Cody hosted WSM Radio’s morning show, Coffee, Country & Cody. His broadcasting career spanned 48 years across radio, television and film.

His credits included American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry, Tennessee’s Wildside on PBS, Ray Stevens’ Nashville on RFD and GAC TV’s Master Series.

Cody was inducted into the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame in 2008 and earned nominations from the CMA, ACM and Billboard during his career.

His voice also aired nationally through Willie’s Roadhouse on SiriusXM and through United Airlines in-flight programming, including aboard Air Force One and Air Force Two flights.

Outside of broadcasting, Cody was married to his high school sweetheart, Rebecca. The couple raised three children and lived near Cross Plains, Tennessee.