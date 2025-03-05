Bill for private security transparency dead in the Tennessee legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill to ensure the public knows which security guards are also certified law enforcement failed in the Tennessee House committee process on Wednesday.

HB089/SB 0234 — sponsored by Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, D-Chattanooga, and Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis — would have required certified law enforcement officers working private security in other jurisdictions to wear a special made patch currently being designed by the Tennessee POST Commission.

Without discussion, the bill failed 4-1 in the Public Service Subcommittee in the House. It was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee in early February. Lawmakers didn't explain why they voted it down. The fiscal note of the bill indicated it wouldn't cost the state much money at all to change this into state law.

The uniform notification would have been statewide, not just in Davidson and Rutherford Counties.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates started looking into the issues after accusations of hiring unlicensed security guards in downtown Nashville. That brought forth the question of whether those seen walking around Nashville wearing police patches were actual officers.

The late Rep. Bill Beck first showed interest in drafting a similar bill, before he died in 2023.

Levi Ismail first investigated this story. If you have questions or tips, you can email him at levi.ismail@newschannel5.com.