Bill in honor of Loudon Co. sergeant aims to add penalties for unsafe hauling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We have all seen it, truck beds piled high with stuff leaving you to wonder if something will fly off and cause a crash.

Now, one lawmaker is pushing to update legislation to create penalties for drivers who fail to secure their load. There is special significance behind the bill, named in honor of a deputy, Sergeant Chris Jenkins, who died in the line of duty. He was with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office for 20 years.

In February 2022, he was trying to clear a ladder from the road when he was hit by a truck driver and killed on the interstate.

This law would be called the Sergeant Chris Jenkins law. If passed, the bill would continue making not securing the load on your vehicle a misdemeanor.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore, said this bill is adding a specific offense of someone driving with an unsecured ladder on their bed or trailer.

This would be a Class C Misdemeanor. If it falls into the road and causes an accident, similar to what happened in Sgt. Jenkins' case, it would be enhanced to a Class A misdemeanor.

The bill is set to go to the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday and has been referred to the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee.