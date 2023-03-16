Bill proposes allowing part-time retired law enforcement to carry guns on college campuses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State legislators are proposing a bill that would expand who's allowed to carry a gun on a college campus. Currently, only full-time employees that are retired from law enforcement have the ability.

They're looking to add people who are retired from law enforcement that work part-time at a university. They must have retired in good standing with 20 years of service.

Lawmakers said this would cover a lot of the retired law enforcement population working at colleges, since more of them are only working part-time during their retirement.

Some questioned, though, that the bill does not require any training to keep the retirees up to date with their skills. Those in support say almost every department already has a retired officers group that meets once a year to get up to date on current training and laws and that anyone with a LEOSA ID has to qualify every year with that training.

This bill will be taken up for a full Senate vote and heard by the House Calendar & Rules Committee on Thursday.

