Bill that changes how bail is set in Tennessee heading to the governor's desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A controversial bill that changes how bail is determined is now awaiting the governor's signature to become law.

The bill makes it so the defendant's ability to pay is no longer considered when determining what a defendant's bail amount should be.

Opinions are pretty split on its passing though.

Representative John Gillespie from Memphis led this bill. He and other republicans believe this will improve public safety and make the bail process more efficient.

However, Democrats raised some other concerns.

Representative John Ray Clemmons, chairman of the Tennessee Democrats, tweeted saying it is "one of the most discriminatory bills of 2024" and that it is "adverse to equal access to justice."

Representative Gloria Johnson called the bill unconstitutional.

Gillespie said length of residence, family ties, employment status, prior criminal record, the nature of the offense, and probability of conviction are all still considered when determining bail.

Rep. Gillespie's full statement:

“There is a revolving door of criminals going in and out of our judicial system,” Gillespie said. “Time and again, we have seen the tragic consequences of allowing people back into the community based on their ability to pay. We must instead focus on the danger that person poses to the community. This bill is an important step in making Memphis and all of Tennessee safer.”

House Bill 1719 now heads to Governor Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.