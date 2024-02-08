Bill that would have allowed exceptions to anti-abortion law failed in Tennessee House committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A heated debate on abortion rights on Tennessee's capitol hill this week — Lawmakers, deciding whether there should be exceptions to the anti-abortion law, in cases of rape and incest.

The closely-watched bill ultimately failed in the Population Health Subcommittee Tuesday, meaning there are still no exceptions to the anti-abortion law in the state of Tennessee.

Several states including Indiana, North Dakota, and Mississippi include an exception to their anti-abortion law in cases of rape or incest.

This bill would have also made an exception in cases of medical emergency.

According to a study done by JAMA Internal Medicine, 64,565 pregnancies were a result of rape in the 14 states abortion bans were enacted since summer of 2022.

State Democrats argue that giving birth after rape or incest puts the mother through more trauma, while Republicans argue these babies also deserve life.

"In the southeast, 65,000 women are raped. And I give as much weight to the life of a woman as I do the life that they carry," said Democratic Representative from Chattanooga, Yusef Hakeem.

"The statements you made, makes it sound like all lives that are brought into this world are worthless and have no meaning if they came from rape or incest. And I can promise you sir, there are people.adults, children, that are alive today and thank God every day that their mother didn't go and have them removed from their body," said Republican Representative from Sevierville, Andrew Farmer.

Another abortion bill that moved forward Tuesday would make it a criminal offense for someone to take a minor across state lines to get an abortion. NewsChannel 5 will keep an eye on that bill as well.