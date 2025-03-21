Bill threatens to worsen Tennessee flooding incidents, develop wetlands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — They're a major reason why you have clean drinking water, they help create your outdoor recreation and they protect your home from floodwaters.

We're talking about Tennessee's vast connection of wetlands.

I asked questions to find out how state lawmakers could legislate the state's wetlands away.

A walk-through Shelby Bottoms you'll hear a chorus of chorus frogs.

“These wetlands are part and parcel to our rivers that they love,” said Grace Stranch with Harpeth Conservancy.

The chorus of frogs depend on wetlands to survive, but so do we.

“At the end of the day when they’re gone, they’re gone forever,” said Stranch.

Legislators are debating a bill dealing with the classification of wetlands.

Stranch says if passed, it would remove state protections clearing the path to develop on more than 300,000 acres of wetlands.

“Wetlands are a natural sponge so when water hits them they hold and suck it down. One acre of wetlands can hold 1,500,000 gallons of water,” said Stranch.

Without areas like this, you could wind up seeing the consequences at your home: consequences like floodwaters.

“Wetlands can have huge impacts on flooding, especially when you get rid of them in large numbers just because it’s small doesn’t mean it has ecological benefits that we need as a state,” said Stranch.

“I don’t know if it’s really necessary that we develop places like wetlands,” said park-goer Paul Defiglia.

“We’re getting a lot of intense weather now and having these wetlands is a buffer zone. Some people may look at it as an eyesore, but there’s a lot of biodiversity that’s teaming below the surface.”

While the fight on Capitol Hill continues, there's a song, you just have to listen close enough to hear.

“They’re angry. They’re like, 'please protect us,'” said Stranch.

The bills’ sponsors did not respond to a request for comment.

If you have thoughts on this story email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com