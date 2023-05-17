Bill to abolish Community Oversight Boards still unsigned by Gov. Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The bill to abolish Nashville's Community Oversight Board is sitting on Gov. Bill Lee's desk. But almost a month after the state legislature passed the bill, the governor hasn't signed it as of Tuesday night.

Community Oversight Now, the group that pushed for a Community Oversight Board in Nashville back in 2018, gathered Tuesday outside the Metro Council chambers as part of a group urging Lee to veto the bill abolishing the citizen-led police watchdog group in Nashville and other cities across Tennessee.

"A veto would send a message to Nashville voters that they matter," said Sekou Franklin, with Community Oversight Now.

Five years ago, voters approved the Community Oversight Board in a landslide — 59 to 41% — a margin of more than 40,000 voters.

Lee has until Saturday to sign the bill or it would go into effect without his signature.

But even if Lee vetoes the bill, it would take just a simple majority of lawmakers in the state legislature — not two-thirds — to override it.

Still, Community Oversight Now says a veto could have an impact.

"Maybe the governor's reputation standing as the state's chief executive would influence lawmakers," Franklin said. "Some lawmakers privately have expressed concerns about the legislation, Republican lawmakers."

With the bill on the governor's desk, other groups haven't ruled out the potential for lawsuits if the governor signs it.