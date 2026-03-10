Bill to ban fluoride in Tennessee water statewide put on hold by committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would ban water departments across Tennessee from adding fluoride to drinking water has been put on hold after a state lawmaker asked for more time to gather information before moving forward.

House Bill 2296, sponsored by State Rep. Michelle Reneau (R-Signal Mountain) would prohibit all water departments in Tennessee from fluoridating tap water. Reneau cited studies — which have been disputed in some circles — suggesting fluoride exposure is linked to reduced cognitive development in children.

"Water fluoridation is mass medication delivered without informed consent and without dosing control," Reneau said."With studies showing an average loss of 1-5 IQ points associated with higher exposure."

The dental community pushed back, arguing fluoride has been critical to improving oral health — particularly in rural and urban areas where access to quality dental care can be a financial barrier.

Andrea Hayes, executive director of the Tennessee Dental Association, said community water fluoridation has been a proven public health tool.

"Community water fluoridation is a victim of its own success," Hayes said. "It is proven that fluoride reduces disease, not only cavities but also major complications from severe cavities such as abscesses."

She also refuted the IQ study, saying they only looked at data outside of the U.S.

Under current law, local water utilities have the power to opt in or out of fluoridation on their own. Reneau's bill would take that decision out of local hands entirely.

"The people who decide this are water boards that are not elected by the people," Reneau said.

But not all lawmakers agreed that a statewide ban was the right approach.

"It needs to remain a local option," said State Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough.)

The debate over fluoride has already been playing out at the local level across Tennessee. I followed the Woodlawn Utility District in Montgomery County in late 2024 as the water board weighed its options.

Paul Clay of the Woodlawn Utility District showed me the facility where fluoride is added to the water supply. "This is our fluoride room. This has to stay on at all times because it is a poison," Clay said.

During that visit, utility employees showed me YouTube videos that highlighted concerns about fluoridation.

Retired Clarksville dentist Leon Stanislav urged the community to keep fluoridation in place.

"To me, it's a life saver," Stanislav said. "You show me any reputable report anywhere that shows one person has died or was seriously harmed by drinking optimally fluoridated tap water. You just aren't going to be able to do that."

Stanislav actually testified on the bill last week, when the measure passed by just one vote out of the House Agriculture Subcommittee.

Woodlawn ultimately voted to remove fluoride from its water supply. Several other utilities across Middle Tennessee have made the same decision. The map below shows all of the Middle Tennessee counties where at least one utility has opted out of fluoridation.

WTVF These are the Middle Tennessee counties where at least one utility has opted to remove fluoride from their water supply.

Back at the Capitol, the competing viewpoints proved to be more than Rep. Rusty Grills (R-Newbern) was prepared to resolve in a single committee hearing.

"This is a much more controversial issue than I actually thought it was going to be," Grills said. "Would it be okay if I made a motion to roll this bill just one week so we can get more information?"

The bill has been delayed one week as lawmakers seek additional information before deciding who gets to decide what goes into Tennessee's water.

To find out what your community has decided regarding fluoride, visit the CDC's My Water's Fluoride tool.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.