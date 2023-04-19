Bill to have rape kits tested within 30 days dies after not being included in budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would've require the TBI to test all rape kits within 30 days is not moving forward.

The bill was re-proposed after the murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis last fall. It is believed her life could have been saved if a previous rape kit of the man suspected in her death would have been tested.

Fletcher's case gained national attention. She was a teacher who was kidnapped and killed while on a morning run. Later it was discovered the man charged for the crime, Cleotha Henderson, was linked to a rape case a year earlier and could have been behind bars before Fletcher's kidnapping if only the rape kit, in that case, was tested in a timely manner.

The bill sponsored by Memphis Democrat Antonio Parkinson died because it was not included in next year's proposed budget. He was asking for $5 million to help fund the TBI to get the kits done faster.

Parkinson actually filed a bill similar to this back in 2014, but that was also unfunded.

When speaking on the House floor Tuesday he said history is only repeating itself.

"I think it's sad because we've been here before, and that's the reason Eliza Fletcher is not here is because we didn't act on getting those rape kits tested within 30 days. And it's unfortunate that it appears we're making the same mistake," said Parkinson.

Parkinson said he has been told the TBI will never be able to get rape kits tested within 30 days with the resources it currently has.