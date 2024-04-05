Bill to require safety training for substitute teachers passes legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We first introduced you to Frances Rosales back in October.

School board members seeks to expand school safety training to substitute teachers

Frances is a school board member in Rutherford County, but also a substitute teacher in a different district.

During a lockdown at one of her schools, as a substitute teacher, she didn't have the safety training other staff members received. She says she was left only with her own instincts.

"I needed to show strength to them because they were crying, I had kids literally in tears and saying they were going to die, I had to calm their fears," she said.

Especially after the Covenant School shooting that happened one month later, Frances turned to the state capitol, urging lawmakers to pass a bill requiring districts to give safety training to substitute teachers just like any other.

The bill passed unanimously in both the house and senate, and now will be sent to Gov. Lee for his signature.

"I want to be there the day you sign the bill, so lets make it happen!" Frances said. "This bill is a good example of how legislation should work. It's getting people from two opposing sides coming together."

