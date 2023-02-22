Watch Now
Bill would create statewide weather monitor network

Could a new bill at the state house help give you better warnings about severe weather? The proposal would require the state to create a network of weather sensors in every county.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Feb 21, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've already seen our fair share of it this month, but could a new bill at the state house help give you better warnings about severe weather?

The proposal would require the state to create a network of weather sensors in every county.

More than a year and a half after the Waverly flood, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says they're still taking things day by day.

"To live through and see the Hell people went through in our town, you're gonna pay attention to it; it's gonna catch your ear, and you're going to pay attention," Davis said.

To help pay attention, Davis said he's in support of a bill at the state capitol that would create a MesoNet — or statewide network of weather sensors in every county — tools that could measure things like rain rates and soil saturation instantaneously, down to the local level.

Davis hopes the proposal could save lives in a future flooding event.

The bill would also require the state to collect and publish data about previous weather events like floods and landslides in hopes that information and more precise weather monitoring can keep people safe, statewide.

