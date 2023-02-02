Bills filed in Tennessee legislature following Tyre Nichols video, death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Newly-elected representative Justin Jones, D-Nashville, spent Wednesday watching the service for Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by five former Memphis Police Department officers last month.

Jones has filed several new bills at the state house that he said is a result of the video seen around the world.

One bill would require police to be in marked cars when making a non-emergency stop. The Memphis officers were in unmarked cars.

Another would allow people to sue officers in civil court, without an officer's ability to claim immunity.

"It's about accountability, about making sure people have a right to go after those who abuse rights, and hold them culpable and liable," Jones said.

Jones says he doesn't know how much support the bills will get in a Republican-dominated legislature, but he says they are one way to take action after what happened to Nichols.