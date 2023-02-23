Watch Now
News

Actions

Bingo + Bourbon event held Thursday night to benefit students across Tennessee

bingo.jpg
Leah Susi
Bingo+Bourbon event
bingo.jpg
Posted at 8:52 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 09:52:35-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How about spending the day playing some bingo and trying some bourbon for a good cause? The Bingo + Bourbon event is happening Thursday night, benefiting students in our area.

It is all for Communities in Schools Tennessee, and they connect students to resources to help them stay and thrive in school.

Thursday's event starts at 6 p.m. at Sinema on Eighth Avenue S. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. People can win prizes and bid on unique bourbon and whiskey tastings.

Tickets start at $85 and include food and drinks. Leah Susi, the Chief Development Officer for CIS, said the proceeds help the organization continue serving students across the state, helping them improve their attendance, increasing social-emotional learning, and getting students to the next grade and even graduation by connecting them to resources.

"So it really just goes for our overall general support of our program which is to help remove barriers that prevent kids from being successful in the classroom," said Susi. "So we are providing direct support for students in schools through case management to really make sure that kids are getting to school and that barriers that may prevent them from being able to get to school or be successful are removed or mitigated."

If you cannot be there, you can donate online and even bid for some of that bourbon tasting online too.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap