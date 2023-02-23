Bingo + Bourbon event held Thursday night to benefit students across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How about spending the day playing some bingo and trying some bourbon for a good cause? The Bingo + Bourbon event is happening Thursday night, benefiting students in our area.

It is all for Communities in Schools Tennessee, and they connect students to resources to help them stay and thrive in school.

Thursday's event starts at 6 p.m. at Sinema on Eighth Avenue S. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. People can win prizes and bid on unique bourbon and whiskey tastings.

Tickets start at $85 and include food and drinks. Leah Susi, the Chief Development Officer for CIS, said the proceeds help the organization continue serving students across the state, helping them improve their attendance, increasing social-emotional learning, and getting students to the next grade and even graduation by connecting them to resources.

"So it really just goes for our overall general support of our program which is to help remove barriers that prevent kids from being successful in the classroom," said Susi. "So we are providing direct support for students in schools through case management to really make sure that kids are getting to school and that barriers that may prevent them from being able to get to school or be successful are removed or mitigated."

If you cannot be there, you can donate online and even bid for some of that bourbon tasting online too.