Black Friday looks different than in years past. Here's why.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. In the past, stores would open on Thanksgiving or in the early morning hours. People would line up in front of stores and sometimes push their way into them for the best deals.

Experts say shoppers habits are changing because sales start earlier and last longer. People also shop online and still get great deals.

Some families continued the Black Friday tradition by shopping at CoolSprings Galleria.

"With inflation and everything it is great people can kind of separate those paychecks to get all those gifts that they’re looking for," said Tori Dean, CoolSprings Galleria's Marketing Director.

Some mall shoppers remember the days when things got chaotic.

"It was crazy busy and also the parking lot fights. Those are funny," shopper Daria Grattan said.

"It was crazy. I saw people falling, screaming, and cussing at each other. It was crazy," shopper Jailah Richie said.

Dean said the tradition of lining up is still happening, just not as early.

"When I got here at 6:30 this morning, there were lines waiting to get in some of our stores," Dean said.

Dean thinks Black Friday is now getting back to the heart of what the holiday season is all about, which is making lasting memories with loved ones.

Despite inflation, both the National Retail Federation and the International Council of Shopping Centers is projecting holiday spending to grow 3%-5% this year.

NRF predicts holiday sales to hit above $957 billion, which is up compared to 2022.

