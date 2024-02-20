Black History celebrated at the Tennessee State Museum all-year long

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This year signifies the 60th anniversary of President Lyndon Johnson signing the Civil Rights Act into law, a pivotal moment in American history. Middle Tennessee played a crucial role in the fight for equal rights.

Tranae Chatman, a 27-year-old researcher at the Tennessee State Museum, emphasizes the importance of Black history with American history.

"Black History is American history so you can never separate the two," Chatman said.

At the Tennessee State Museum, Tranae Chatman is involved in researching and curating exhibits that honor the stories of those who fought for justice. Chatman said it's important to understand the historical truths. "Whatever your opinion is on that history, it's important to know what the truth is and what the facts are," Chatman explained.

For Chatman, the Civil Rights Movement is not a distant memory but a living legacy, particularly as her grandmother lived through those pivotal times.

"When you're learning about and seeing the black and white photos, it almost feels like it was a long time ago, and it truly was not," Chatman said.

Currently, the museum has an exhibit featuring pivotal points of the Civil Rights Movement.

Their latest exhibit, "The Tennessee Playlist," explores the people, places, and roots of Tennessee's music. This exhibit sheds light on historical figures like Deford Bailey, revealing the harsh reality of segregation during his time touring with the Grand Ole Opry. The exhibit covers all musical genres.

Chatman hopes by showcasing these images and artifacts, the museum will inspire others to continue sharing these crucial stories.

"It's our responsibility to carry those stories forward, so we have to listen and be receptive to what their experiences were and take it seriously so we continue to pass that on to the next generation," Chatman said.

For those interested in visiting, the Tennessee State Museum is free and open to the public Tuesday through Sunday.

