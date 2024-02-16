Black History Month Hackathon brings together Black people in tech to create solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday is the start of the Black History Month Hackathon in Nashville hosted by the Black Codes.

This hackathon brings together Black people in tech to create apps that address issues in the Black community.

According to a report done by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, only about 7 percent of people in tech are Black.

The Black Codes works to change that by creating a place where Black engineers and coders can learn new skills, network, and find opportunities. The Black History Month Hackathon is an example of that.

People attending will be grouped together, so someone who does not have as much experience, such as a student, can be grouped with someone who is a seasoned engineer.

At 6 p.m. this the Hackathon will start in-person at 301 Plus Park Blvd. and the rest of the week will be virtual.

The groups are prompted to create apps to help people with things like finding affordable housing, how to manage finances, or finding Black doctors in your city.

The Black Codes Co-Founder and President, Glenn Dixon, said this event is open to anyone interested in jumping into tech no matter what their experience is, and he said it can be the start of something great.

"Whatever idea, whatever dreams you have, if you start today and you stay consistent. If you find motivation and stay dedicated, you'll be surprised at what your life will look like in a year," said Dixon.

He said last year a group who created an app in their hackathon is now working towards getting funding for that app.

The Black Codes Co-Founder Kanesha Patterson said since its inception in 2017, the group has grown in both numbers and skill sets.

Patterson wants to motivate more Black women to not be afraid of tech.

"You are only doing yourself a disservice by thinking you don't belong somewhere when you know your potential and you know that you can do something. So trust yourself, trust your gut, and go for whatever it is you want to achieve and what you want to do in life," said Patterson.

Tickets are free for the hackathon. You can reserve your spot here.