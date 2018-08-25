Blackburn Opens Campaign Office In Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - U.S. Senate candidate Representative Marsha Blackburn opened a new campaign office in Williamson County.

The office is located on Beta Drive in Franklin. It will serve as a resource for campaign volunteers, so they can help share information with voters.

Republican officials in Tennessee said it was the perfect location to open a new office.

“Williamson County is really important,” Candice Dawkins, communications director for the Tennessee Republican Party, said. “Marsha is from here. We have a ground county party and folks who are really excited. We have staff and volunteers who are out here regularly, and we are excited to elect Republicans.”

Representative Blackburn is in a very tight race with former Governor Phil Bredesen to fill Senator Bob Corker's seat. Voters will have the final say on November 6.