Bredesen Opens New Nashville Campaign Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen joined campaign workers to open a new office in North Nashville.

The office on Jefferson Street has been opened to the community, and anyone can go in to learn about how to get involved with the campaign or to pick up yard signs.

Bredesen said the volunteers who are going door-to-door and making phone calls could have a big impact on the outcome of the election.

“This campaign really has to be about grassroots,” Bredesen said. “There is more energy out there, and I think an important part of the campaign is people talking to people.”

Bredesen is in a tight race with U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn to fill Bob Corker's senate seat.

Voters will have the final say November 6.