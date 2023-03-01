Blackhawk pilot flies home for the last time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a Blackhawk crash in Alabama, Tennessee National Guardsman Daniel Wadham flew home for the last time.

He died last month in a Blackhawk crash during a training exercise in Alabama

Loved ones hugged, and a flag was given to them to honor his memory. It was emotional when Wadham's casket was brought out. A salute to a guardsman who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Daniel Brecik with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association said, “He’s going to be dearly missed in the military community here in Nashville and Tennessee,” Brecik said, "Very great gentleman with a good character, very professional."

Veterans and law enforcement lined up to make sure he's not forgotten. Brecik said, “It’s important to honor Mr. Wadham and his family, for both of their services in the military, and just overall show support that he’s not alone.”

Tennessee Army National Guard Daniel Wadham



His widow, Rosetta Wadham, sent a statement:

“I appreciate the coverage and the escort by MNPD, THP, and NFD. I appreciate all the support from the TN ARNG. My husband was a true hero, a wonderful husband and an amazing father to both his daughters. He was a true friend to everyone who knew him.”

Dan Blommel loved ones hug



As the procession left the airport, people lined the way to pay their respects. Brecik said, "And with this tragic loss of our brother in arms, we had to make a point and provide an escort that he deserves."

Danny Randolph, the other guardsman killed in the Blackhawk crash will return home Thursday. The procession is scheduled for the afternoon.

There's a fundraiser to help their families, go here to donate.