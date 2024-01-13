Blanket Nashville, nonprofits give blankets to those without a home.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While most of us will be staying warm inside, we know not everyone has that luxury.

That's why Blanket Nashville collected thousands of blankets to distribute to those without a home this winter season.

Leann Didier, the head of the organization, said after their four years in service, they set a record in 2023.

"This year our goal was 3,000, and we surpassed that significantly with 4,027!" she said.

The group collected the majority of blankets in October and November, and they have given out about 70% so far.

Blanket Nashville says they are forever grateful to their nonprofit partners, the ones that distribute the blankets.

Those include the Salvation Army, Nashville Rescue Mission, Shower Up, Colby's Army, Shower the People, and many more.

"Being able to come out and give some dignity, some hope, love, to our people, our friends, goes a long way," said Eric Dulberg with ShowerUp Nashville.

While Dulberg usually sets up mobile showers for those without a place to live, he partnered with Blanket Nashville to provide as many blankets as possible.

"It means everything actually," said Anthony Giovengo, who received a blanket Friday. "We have nothing back there and this means a lot. It does. It lets us know that people do care."

If you would like to donate a blanket, you can visit the Blanket Nashville website. They say October and November are their big months, but they will always collect a donation.