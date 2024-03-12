Blasting leading to costly cracks in homes, foundations in West Meade. Can the state prevent the damage?

WEST MEADE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Loud booms and big shakes coming from a quarry seem to be causing major cracks and costly repairs in West Meade.

Neighbors tell us they are frustrated, and we get it — a deep crack in your home or the foundation is never good. It can be really expensive to fix and even dangerous.

Vulcan Materials Company has a plant just down the road on River Road. To put it simply, the company uses explosives to make little rocks from big rocks for use in construction projects.

Vulcan complies with the state's blasting rules, most notably the acceptable level of vibration which is 2.0 in/sec PPV.

Paul Garland moved into his home roughly 15 years ago. He showed us cracks inside and outside his home that weren't there when he bought it.

He is the vice president of the neighborhood association, and has done a lot of research on blasting regulations. It turns out Tennessee is following a rule set in 1983 that didn't take into account our rocky soil.

"We have to recognize the fact that we have a better way of looking at these things and better technology to find out if in fact houses are being impacted by the shifting of the soil," said Paul Garland.

Garland helped survey people in the neighborhood. They say it is a lot like an earthquake.

"My personal experience is I've heard and felt windows shaking in the house," Garland said.

People don't really have anything bad to say about Vulcan Materials. After all, the company is following the rules.

The state actually allows blasting about 3 times more powerful than a recent big blast at the Vulcan plant.

Garland thinks the state needs to adopt a new rule.

"I've seen up to somebody saying we have to pay 30-thousand dollars to get our foundation fixed," Garland said.

We wanted to know if local state lawmakers are prioritizing this issue. Rep. Caleb Hemmer represents the impacted area.

“I’ve been looking into the matter for the past several months and have discussed this issue with the state office in charge of monitoring blasting. Additionally, myself, Rep. Bo Mitchell and Senator Heidi Campbell have met with Vulcan management and conveyed the concerns of the neighborhood. I’m meeting with the neighborhood association this Thursday to discuss any possible next steps that may need to be taken. Senator Campbell and I have also discussed the possibly of filing legislation if it becomes necessary.” State Rep. Caleb Hemmer, District 59

According to Vulcan Materials Company, there is a blasting notification system for anyone

who wishes to be called, emailed or texted prior to a blast. The company also said it utilizes third party vibration monitors around the quarry to make sure that all of the blasting is not only compliant with the State of Tennessee standard, but also as low as possible.