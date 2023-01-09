Blood Assurance announces incentive campaigns for National Blood Donor month

(WTVF) — January is National Blood Donor Month and Blood Assurance is working to bring in more donations. The organization announced two incentive programs: The Heart of Gold Platelet Club and The Blood Assurance HerO Club.
They are year-long campaigns focusing on platelet and type O blood donations.
The Heart of Gold Platelet Club provides prizes for platelet donors who give four times each quarter. The prizes include an Igloo cooler backpack, a Yeti travel mug, a duffle bag and a Port Authority jacket.
The Blood Assurance HerO Club encourages more donations from those with O-negative or O-positive blood. Prizes include a Yeti Rambler, $50 eGift card and an Eddie Bauer jacket for those who donate whole blood, twice, or double red cells during certain months of the year.
Are you eligible to donate?
- You need to be 17 years old and older
- 16 years old with parental consent
- Weigh 110 pounds or more
- Be in good health
This year is the 53rd annual National Blood Donor Month according to Blood Assurance.