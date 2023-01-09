Blood Assurance announces incentive campaigns for National Blood Donor month

(WTVF) — January is National Blood Donor Month and Blood Assurance is working to bring in more donations. The organization announced two incentive programs: The Heart of Gold Platelet Club and The Blood Assurance HerO Club.

They are year-long campaigns focusing on platelet and type O blood donations.

The Heart of Gold Platelet Club provides prizes for platelet donors who give four times each quarter. The prizes include an Igloo cooler backpack, a Yeti travel mug, a duffle bag and a Port Authority jacket.

The Blood Assurance HerO Club encourages more donations from those with O-negative or O-positive blood. Prizes include a Yeti Rambler, $50 eGift card and an Eddie Bauer jacket for those who donate whole blood, twice, or double red cells during certain months of the year.

Are you eligible to donate?



You need to be 17 years old and older

16 years old with parental consent

Weigh 110 pounds or more

Be in good health

This year is the 53rd annual National Blood Donor Month according to Blood Assurance.