Blood Assurance asking people to donate to help blood banks hit by Hurricane Idalia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Florida assesses the damage from Idalia, Blood Assurance is doing its part to help. It is asking for people to donate whole blood and platelets to help blood centers that may have been in Idalia's path.

Blood Assurance said the blood bank is maximizing its collection efforts because of the storm. It has received help from other blood centers in times of natural disasters, and now it aims to return the favor. Blood Assurance wants to make sure its shelves are fully stocked to be ready to help.

To be eligible to donate you have to be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent. You have to weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Drink plenty of water and eat a hearty meal before donating.

Those who donate could receive a Blood Assurance item as a 'thank you,' such as a t-shirt or mug.